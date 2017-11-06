

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM, WLP) announced that Gail Boudreaux has been named CEO and President and appointed to Board, effective November 20, 2017. Joseph Swedish, Chairman, President and CEO, will serve as Executive Chairman, Board, stepping down in May 2018, and serve as Senior Advisor through May 2020.



Boudreaux recently served as CEO, United Healthcare, the medical insurance subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. Prior to United Healthcare, Ms. Boudreaux served as Executive Vice President of Health Care Services Corporation.



