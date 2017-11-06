New Solar PV Jobs & Value Added in Europe report by SolarPower Europe and EY posits encouraging future for the continent's solar industry. Positive political engagement by leading EU Member States will aid such growth, writes SolarPower Europe President Christian Westermeier exclusively for pv magazine.

After years of uncertainty, a new EY report confirms that the European solar industry is back on track. The report shows that with the right policies for solar in Europe, we could see exponential growth in terms of jobs and wealth creation through to 2021.

There is little doubt the European solar sector has been severely challenged since the first solar boom came to a halt in 2011-2012. Since then, we have witnessed retrospective polices and a sluggish transition phase that have put a break on solar deployment in Europe. SolarPower Europe, together with EY, has published a new report 'Solar PV Jobs & Value Added in Europe', which shows that we are at the onset of a solar jobs revival.

In 2016, the PV sector in Europe represented more than 81,000 full time jobs (FTE), and more than 4,600M gross value added (GVA). By 2021, the workforce is estimated to reach over 174 000 FTE with 9,500M in GVA. This is an impressive increase of 145% and 105% for FTEs and GVA compared to 2016.

What is behind the newfound growth in European solar? The boost in jobs between 2016 and 2021 is driven by yearly increases in new installed capacities forecast, resulting from European countries' strategic plans to increase the shares of renewables in their energy mix. Simply put, ambitious targets mean more jobs. Spain, Poland, Italy and France are all examples of countries which have recently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...