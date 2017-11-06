City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 03-November-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 194.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 195.45p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 03-November-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 77.59p

INCLUDING current year revenue 77.57p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP30.35m

Borrowing Level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528