VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - VOF appoints Frostrow as marketing partner

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited ("the Company' or "VOF')

LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469



VOF appoints Frostrow Capital as UK marketing and distribution partner

London, 6 November 2017 -- VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund ("VOF'), (LSE: VOF), the flagship fund of VinaCapital, today announced that it has appointed Frostrow Capital LLP to serve as its marketing and distribution partner in the UK. In this role, Frostrow Capital will provide a range of services that will enhance VOF's engagement with current and potential investors, analysts, independent financial advisors, and central research teams, among other stakeholders.

Andy Ho, Chief Investment Officer of VinaCapital and Managing Director of VOF, said, "One of our key priorities over the past few years has been to expand our shareholder base and increase liquidity, and our migration to Guernsey and subsequent move to the LSE's Main Market have certainly helped to that end. The appointment of Frostrow Capital is yet another step to help promote the fund, and make it accessible to more investors, and we look forward to a productive partnership.'

David Harris, Head of Distribution at Frostrow Capital, stated, "We are excited to partner with VOF, which we believe offers investors the most interesting way to participate in Vietnam's exceptional growth prospects. With both listed and private equity investments, VOF is unique from other Vietnam-focused investment trusts - it is able to capitalise on the opportunities across multiple asset classes. Working with brokers Numis Securities and public relations consultancy Camarco, we are confident that we will be successful in helping get VOF's message out to a wider audience and to broaden and diversify the shareholder base.'

Frostrow Capital LLP is an independent investment companies group and AIFM, specialising in providing services to a growing number of leading London Stock Exchange-listed investment companies, whose combined market capitalisation amounts to approximately £6.8 billion. Founded in 2007, Frostrow Capital is an owner-managed and FCA-regulated firm with a core team whose combined investment company experience exceeds 120 years.

About VinaCapital

Founded in 2003, VinaCapital is a leading investment and asset management firm headquartered in Vietnam, with a diversified portfolio of USD1.8 billion in assets under management. The firm has two closed-ended funds that trade on the London Stock Exchange: the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited, which trades on the Main Market, and VinaLand Limited which trades on the AIM. VinaCapital also manages the Forum One - VCG Partners Vietnam Fund, one of Vietnam's largest open-ended UCITS-compliant funds, numerous segregated accounts, and two domestic funds. VinaCapital also has joint ventures with Draper Fisher Jurvetson in venture capital, and Warburg Pincus in hospitality and lodging. VinaCapital's expertise spans a full range of asset classes including capital markets, private equity, real estate, venture capital, and fixed income.

VOF is managed by VinaCapital Fund Management Limited, an entity managed and regulated in Vietnam by the State Securities Commission of Vietnam, a member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

For more information about VinaCapital, please visit www.vinacapital.com .



Enquiries:

Jonathan Viet Luu

Investor Relations

+84 28 3821 9930

jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com Joel Weiden

Communications

+84 28 3821 9930

joel.weiden@vinacapital.com



David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

Numis Securities Limited, Broker

+44 20 7260 1000

funds@numis.com



Franczeska Hanford

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary

+44 14 8174 5001

fk26@ntrs.com



Edward Gascoigne-Pees

Camarco, Public Relations (London)

+44 20 3757 4980

ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk

