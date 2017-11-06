Company announcement No 55/2017- 6 november 2017





On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,033,135 313.58 323,965,593.27 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 October 2017 5,635 363.61 2,048,964.33 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2017 3,937 365.68 1,439,668.93 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 November 2017 4,773 369.72 1,764,681.20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 November 2017 5,358 366.72 1,964,878.79 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 November 2017 6,013 365.35 2,196,854.96 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,058,851 314.85 333,380,641.48 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,200,538 shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



