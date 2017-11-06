

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production increased for the second straight month in September, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Monday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 4.0 percent year-over-year in September, after a 5.6 percent rise in August.



Among main industrial groups, energy production expanded the most by 12.1 percent, followed by consumer goods with 9.8 percent spike.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent from August, when it rebounded by 5.3 percent.



