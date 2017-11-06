Exceeds Second Quarter Guidance; Raises Full Year Outlook

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) (the "Company"), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2018 second quarter ended September 30, 2017. Earnings per diluted share were $1.32 on a reported basis and $1.33 on an adjusted basis, an increase of 37% versus prior year.

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This is a transformative time for Michael Kors Holdings Limited as we established our global fashion luxury group with the recently completed acquisition of Jimmy Choo. We believe that bringing together these two iconic brands further strengthens our growth opportunities, increases our product and geographic diversification, and importantly, creates a platform for future acquisitions. We look forward to capitalizing on the great opportunities that lay ahead for our brands and believe that we are well positioned to drive long term growth as we expand our global fashion luxury group."

Mr. Idol continued, "Our second quarter results were better than expected, and we are pleased with our continued progress executing on our strategic plan, Runway 2020. The positive signs that we are seeing in our business illustrate that our efforts across product innovation, brand engagement and our customer experience are beginning to take hold. While we continue to expect fiscal 2018 to be a transition year for the Michael Kors brand, ultimately we believe that these efforts will drive improved financial performance."

Established a global fashion luxury group bringing together two iconic brands

Completed the acquisition of Jimmy Choo

Opportunity to grow Jimmy Choo revenue to $1 billion globally

Created platform for future acquisitions

Delivered continued progress on Runway 2020 strategic plan

Product innovation Increased new Fall offerings by 40% through the injection of innovative fashion and additional luxury layering into the accessories assortments Delivered higher average unit retails across multiple categories through innovative fashion and reduced promotional activity Drove double digit global comparable sales growth in women's footwear and ready-to-wear categories

Brand engagement Debuted Michael Kors Spring 2018 Collection to highly favorable reviews and significant global press coverage Named first Michael Kors brand ambassador, actress Yang Mi, one of the most influential trendsetters in China Grew total social media engagement to more than 38 million followers

Customer experience Drove strong momentum in digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia Continued to pilot new retail concept with refined take on glamour in a modern and engaging environment Enhanced consumer engagement through the Kors Style feature on the Company's digital flagships and in its retail stores



For the second quarter ended September 30, 2017:

Total revenue increased 5.4% to $1.15 billion from $1.09 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 4.4%.

Retail net sales increased 8.0% to $645.0 million driven in large part by 56 net new store openings since the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2017, as well as the increase in ecommerce sales in Europe and Asia. Comparable sales decreased 1.8%. On a constant currency basis, retail net sales increased 7.2%, and comparable sales decreased 2.5%. Wholesale net sales increased 2.5% to $463.6 million and on a constant currency basis, wholesale net sales increased 1.2%. Licensing revenue decreased 2.1% to $38.0 million.

Total revenue in the Americas increased 0.9% to $751.9 million on a reported basis and increased 0.6% on a constant currency basis. European revenue increased 9.2% to $270.7 million on a reported basis, and increased 4.6% on a constant currency basis. Revenue in Asia increased 30.4% to $124.0 million on a reported basis, and increased 33.5% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit increased 7.2% to $690.8 million, and as a percentage of total revenue was 60.2%. Foreign currency translation and transaction favorably impacted gross profit margin by approximately 20 basis points. This compares to gross margin of 59.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Income from operations was $199.1 million, or 17.4% as a percentage of total revenue. This compares to $203.7 million, or 18.7% as a percentage of total revenue, for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Excluding $38.3 million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Jimmy Choo and retail store-related restructuring and non-cash impairment charges, income from operations was $237.4 million, or 20.7% as a percentage of total revenue. Income from operations for the same period in fiscal 2017 was $208.6 million or 19.2% as a percentage of total revenue, excluding $4.9 million of retail store-related non-cash impairment charges.

Net income attributable to MKHL was $202.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, based on a 15.2% tax rate and 154.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Net income attributable to MKHL for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $160.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, based on a 20.7% tax rate and 168.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Excluding $1.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in adjustments, including transaction costs and unrealized gain on derivative contract related to the acquisition of Jimmy Choo and retail store-related restructuring and non-cash impairment charges, net income attributable to MKHL for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $204.5 million, or $1.33 per diluted share. This exceeded the Company's prior expectations of $0.80 to $0.84 per diluted share. Net income for the same period in fiscal 2017 was $164.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, excluding $3.2 million in retail store-related non-cash impairment charges.

At September 30, 2017, the Company operated 843 retail stores, including concessions, compared to 787 retail stores, including concessions, at the end of the same prior-year period. The Company had 142 additional retail stores, including concessions, operated through licensing partners. Including licensed locations, there were 985 Michael Kors stores worldwide at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

For the six months ended September 30, 2017:

Total revenue increased 1.1% to $2.10 billion from $2.08 billion in the same period of fiscal 2017. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 1.0%.

Retail net sales increased 9.0% to $1.26 billion. Comparable store sales decreased 3.8%. On a constant currency basis, retail net sales grew 9.3%, and comparable sales decreased 3.7%. Wholesale net sales decreased 9.4% to $0.8 billion and on a constant currency basis, wholesale net sales decreased 9.9%. Licensing revenue decreased 3.6% to $66.9 million.

Gross profit for the first six months increased 2.4% to $1.27 billion, and as a percentage of total revenue was 60.3%. Foreign currency translation and transaction favorably impacted gross profit margin by approximately 20 basis points. This compares to gross margin as a percentage of revenue of 59.5% in the same period in fiscal 2017.

Income from operations for the first six months of fiscal 2018 was $348.5 million, or 16.6% as a percentage of total revenue. For the same period of fiscal 2017, income from operations was $390.6 million, or 18.8% as a percentage of total revenue. Excluding $39.6 million of transaction costs related to the Jimmy Choo acquisition and retail store-related restructuring and non-cash impairment charges, income from operations was $388.1 million, or 18.5% as a percentage of total revenue for the first six months. Income from operations for the same period in fiscal 2017 was $406.8 million or 19.6% as a percentage of total revenue, excluding $16.2 million of transaction costs related to the Company's acquisition of the Greater China business and retail store-related non-cash impairment charges.

Net income attributable to MKHL for the first six months of fiscal 2018 was $328.4 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, based on a 15.7% tax rate and 155.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Net income attributable to MKHL for the same period in fiscal 2017 was $308.0 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, based on a 20.9% tax rate and 172.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Excluding $2.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in adjustments, including transaction costs and unrealized gain on derivative contract related to the acquisition of Jimmy Choo and retail store-related restructuring and non-cash impairment charges, net income attributable to MKHL for the first six months of fiscal 2018 was $331.1 million, or $2.13 per diluted share. For the same time period in fiscal 2017, net income was $322.5 million or $1.87 per diluted share, excluding $14.5 million of transaction costs related to the Company's acquisition of the Greater China business and retail store-related non-cash impairment charges.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2017, the Company had no debt recorded on its balance sheet. Currently, the Company has approximately $1.00 billion available for future borrowings under its revolving credit facilities.

Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company expects total revenue to be between $1.355 billion and $1.385 billion, including between $105 million and $110 million of incremental Jimmy Choo revenue. Comparable sales for the Michael Kors brand are expected to decline in the high-single digits. The Company expects operating margin to be approximately 17.5%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.22 to $1.27, including the anticipated dilution from Jimmy Choo of approximately $0.04. This assumes approximately 155 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding and a tax rate of approximately 17.5%.

For fiscal 2018, the Company expects total revenue to be approximately $4.59 billion, including between $215 million and $225 million of incremental Jimmy Choo revenue. Comparable sales for the Michael Kors brand are expected to decline in the mid-single digits. The Company expects operating margin to be approximately 16.0%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.85 to $3.95, including the anticipated dilution from Jimmy Choo of approximately $0.08. This assumes approximately 156 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding and a tax rate of approximately 17.0%.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global Company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current-year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP").

Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures relating to certain one-time costs associated with the Jimmy Choo acquisition, restructuring and non-cash impairment charges primarily associated with underperforming retail stores and the acquisition of the Greater China licensee. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding non-recurring items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and apparel as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Michael Kors Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KORS.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Company has made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 1, 2017 (File No. 001-35368), Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 1, 2017 (File No. 001-35368) and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SCHEDULE 1 MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,

2017 October 1,

2016 September 30,

2017 October 1,

2016 Net sales 1,108.6 1,049.4 2,032.1 2,006.7 Licensing revenue 38.0 38.8 66.9 69.4 Total revenue 1,146.6 1,088.2 2,099.0 2,076.1 Cost of goods sold 455.8 443.5 833.5 840.1 Gross profit 690.8 644.7 1,265.5 1,236.0 Total operating expenses 491.7 441.0 917.0 845.4 Income from operations 199.1 203.7 348.5 390.6 Other income, net (0.3 (0.3 (0.9 (0.6 Interest expense, net 0.8 1.4 1.9 1.7 Foreign currency (gain) loss (40.5 (41.7 1.3 Income before provision for income taxes 239.1 202.6 389.2 388.2 Provision for income taxes 36.4 41.9 61.0 81.2 Net income 202.7 160.7 328.2 307.0 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.2 (0.2 (0.2 (1.0 Net income attributable to MKHL 202.9 160.9 328.4 308.0 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 151,781,340 166,695,631 153,134,119 170,427,101 Diluted 154,168,094 168,839,967 155,519,806 172,726,859 Net income per ordinary share: Basic 1.34 0.97 2.14 1.81 Diluted 1.32 0.95 2.11 1.78

SCHEDULE 2 MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2017 April 1,

2017 October 1,

2016 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 178.2 227.7 186.4 Receivables, net 274.5 265.8 288.0 Inventories 696.5 549.3 695.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 181.5 121.9 146.0 Total current assets 1,330.7 1,164.7 1,316.1 Property and equipment, net 562.7 591.5 801.0 Intangible assets, net 405.7 418.1 463.4 Goodwill 119.7 119.7 119.7 Deferred tax assets 69.2 73.3 19.0 Other assets 43.7 42.3 36.1 Total assets 2,531.7 2,409.6 2,755.3 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 174.0 176.3 179.7 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 51.9 61.1 45.8 Accrued income taxes 60.1 60.3 45.5 Short-term debt 133.1 384.4 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 188.7 135.0 176.9 Total current liabilities 474.7 565.8 832.3 Deferred rent 131.7 137.8 126.2 Deferred tax liabilities 78.7 80.0 88.6 Other long-term liabilities 41.4 31.0 24.9 Total liabilities 726.5 814.6 1,072.0 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 210,200,479 shares issued and 152,066,668 outstanding at September 30, 2017; 209,332,493 shares issued and 155,833,304 outstanding at April 1, 2017, and 209,020,770 shares issued and 164,233,915 outstanding at October 1, 2016 Treasury shares, at cost (58,133,811 shares at September 30, 2017; 53,499,189 shares at April 1, 2017; and 44,786,855 shares at October 1, 2016) (2,815.8 (2,654.9 (2,304.8 Additional paid-in capital 791.9 767.8 749.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59.6 (80.6 (79.8 Retained earnings 3,888.5 3,560.3 3,315.8 Total shareholders' equity of MKHL 1,805.0 1,592.6 1,680.5 Noncontrolling interest 0.2 2.4 2.8 Total shareholders' equity 1,805.2 1,595.0 1,683.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,531.7 2,409.6 2,755.3

SCHEDULE 3 MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,

2017 October 1,

2016 September 30,

2017 October 1,

2016 Revenue by Segment and Region: Retail net sales: The Americas 385.5 385.6 777.6 777.8 Europe 154.2 131.2 276.3 250.3 Asia 105.3 80.4 211.0 132.0 Total Retail Net Sales 645.0 597.2 1,264.9 1,160.1 Wholesale net sales: The Americas 340.4 332.6 567.6 614.7 Europe 104.5 104.9 169.5 195.7 Asia 18.7 14.7 30.1 36.2 Total Wholesale Net Sales 463.6 452.2 767.2 846.6 Licensing revenue: The Americas 26.0 26.9 40.8 43.4 Europe 12.0 11.9 26.1 26.0 Total Licensing Revenue 38.0 38.8 66.9 69.4 Total Revenue 1,146.6 1,088.2 2,099.0 2,076.1 Income from Operations: Retail 69.0 69.6 161.2 136.2 Wholesale 119.6 122.0 163.1 227.0 Licensing 10.5 12.1 24.2 27.4 Total Income from Operations 199.1 203.7 348.5 390.6 Operating Margin: Retail 10.7 11.7 12.7 11.7 Wholesale 25.8 27.0 21.3 26.8 Licensing 27.6 31.2 36.2 39.5 Total Operating Margin 17.4 18.7 16.6 18.8 September 30,

2017 Store Count and Square Footage by Region: Store Count Square Footage The Americas (U.S., Canada and Latin America) 398 1,288,471 Europe 201 548,630 Asia 244 482,019 Total 843 2,319,120

SCHEDULE 4 MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change September 30,

2017 October 1,

2016 As Reported Constant Currency Retail net sales 645.0 597.2 8.0 7.2 Wholesale net sales 463.6 452.2 2.5 1.2 Licensing revenue 38.0 38.8 (2.1 (2.1 Total revenue 1,146.6 1,088.2 5.4 4.4 Six Months Ended Change September 30,

2017 October 1,

2016 As Reported Constant Currency Retail net sales $ 1,264.9 1,160.1 9.0 9.3 Wholesale net sales 767.2 846.6 (9.4 (9.9 Licensing revenue 66.9 69.4 (3.6 (3.6 Total revenue 2,099.0 2,076.1 1.1 1.0

SCHEDULE 5 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, TRANSACTION COSTS AND DERIVATIVE CONTRACT RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF JIMMY CHOO (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges Transaction

Costs Acquisition

Price

Derivative

Contract As Adjusted Total revenue 1,146.6 1,146.6 Operating expenses 491.7 (16.3 (5.9 (16.1 453.4 Operating expense as percentage of revenue 42.9 (1.4 (0.6 (1.4 39.5 Total income from operations 199.1 16.3 5.9 16.1 237.4 Total operating margin 17.4 1.4 0.5 1.4 20.7 Retail net sales 645.0 645.0 Retail operating income 69.0 16.3 5.9 8.0 99.2 Retail operating margin 10.7 2.5 0.9 1.3 15.4 Wholesale net sales 463.6 463.6 Wholesale operating income 119.6 6.9 126.5 Wholesale operating margin 25.8 1.5 27.3 Foreign currency gain (40.5 36.7 (3.8 Net income attributable to MKHL 202.9 13.4 3.7 14.2 (29.7 204.5 Weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding 154,168,094 154,168,094 Diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to MKHL 1.32 0.09 0.02 0.09 (0.19 1.33

Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges Transaction

Costs Acquisition

Price

Derivative

Contract As Adjusted Total revenue 2,099.0 2,099.0 Operating expenses 917.0 (16.3 (5.9 (17.4 877.4 Operating expense as percentage of revenue 43.7 (0.8 (0.3 (0.8 41.8 Total income from operations 348.5 16.3 5.9 17.4 388.1 Total operating margin 16.6 0.8 0.3 0.8 18.5 Retail net sales 1,264.9 1,264.9 Retail operating income 161.2 16.3 5.9 8.6 192.0 Retail operating margin 12.7 1.3 0.5 0.7 15.2 Foreign currency gain (41.7 36.7 (5.0 Net income attributable to MKHL 328.4 13.4 3.7 15.3 (29.7 331.1 Weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding 155,519,806 155,519,806 Diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to MKHL 2.11 0.09 0.02 0.10 (0.19 2.13

SCHEDULE 6 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS AND TRANSACTION COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF THE GREATER CHINA BUSINESS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 1, 2016 As Reported Impairment Charges As Adjusted Total revenue 1,088.2 1,088.2 Operating expenses 441.0 (4.9 436.1 Operating expense as percentage of revenue 40.5 (0.4 40.1 Total income from operations 203.7 4.9 208.6 Total operating margin 18.7 0.5 19.2 Retail net sales 597.2 597.2 Retail operating income 69.6 4.9 74.5 Retail operating margin 11.7 0.8 12.5 Net income attributable to MKHL 160.9 3.2 164.1 Weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding 168,839,967 168,839,967 Diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to MKHL 0.95 0.02 0.97

Six Months Ended October 1, 2016 As Reported Impairment Charges Transaction Costs As Adjusted Total revenue 2,076.1 2,076.1 Operating expenses 845.4 (4.9 (11.3 829.2 Operating expense as percentage of revenue 40.7 (0.2 (0.6 39.9 Total income from operations 390.6 4.9 11.3 406.8 Total operating margin 18.8 0.2 0.6 19.6 Retail net sales 1,160.1 1,160.1 Retail operating income 136.2 4.9 11.3 152.4 Retail operating margin 11.7 0.4 1.0 13.1 Net income attributable to MKHL 308.0 3.2 11.3 322.5 Weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding 172,726,859 172,726,859 Diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to MKHL 1.78 0.02 0.07 1.87

