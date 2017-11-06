NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Unicorn Sleep, an online luxury mattress brand for consumers seeking attainable luxury with made-to-order mattresses and bedding accessories that support stage IV breast cancer research through its partnership with METAvivor, today announced its new Free for Forty (FreeForForty) mattress trial program. The unprecedented new offering allows consumers seeking the best night's sleep to try any Unicorn Sleep premium mattress for 40 days without paying one cent. Effective today, the new trial program sets a new benchmark throughout the mattress industry.

Almost all mattress retailers; whether bed-in-a-box, online, or in-store, offer in-home trial programs designed to give consumers an opportunity to try out a new mattress in the comfort of their own home, and to return it free-of-charge should it not meet their expectations. Such trial programs vary in length from 30 days to as long as 365 days, yet they all have one thing in common -- the mattress buyer's credit card is charged upfront and they must navigate through the manufacturer's customer service process to receive a credit in the event they wish to return the mattress.

Unicorn Sleep is changing that industry paradigm forever with its new Free for Forty trial program. Now, anyone can try out an ultra-premium luxury mattress from Unicorn Sleep free-of-charge for 40 nights. At any time during the 40-night trial the consumer can decide to return the mattress, at no penalty, and their credit card won't be charged, eliminating the hassles of trying to get a credit issued to their charge account.

"We are constantly evaluating our processes and our business model to ensure we are competitive and delivering the ultimate customer experience, and this is an area where we saw room for improvement," said Chris Syed, CEO of Unicorn Sleep. "Not only are we seeing a race to the bottom in terms of discounting, total quality is diminishing due to material shortages and use of lesser grade materials. Also nearly every mattress manufacturer is increasing the length of time for their free trial programs, basically a buy it then try it offer, which is not a customer-friendly model. Our new program is to try it free for 40 nights and buy it if you'd like, which is the right approach to customer satisfaction."

Each Unicorn mattress is made-to-order based upon the type of sleeper -- side, back, stomach, or position changer -- and is masterfully constructed in the USA with 10 layers of luxurious comfort, using high-quality and natural materials found around the globe including New Zealand Joma & alpaca wool. With its Free for Forty 40-night, free-of-charge sleep trial and top-of-the-line white glove delivery and set-up service to your home, Unicorn Sleep is fast becoming known for the superior way it caters to its customers' affluent lifestyles.

Pricing and availability:

Unicorn Sleep mattresses are available at www.unicornsleep.com in three comforts -- soft, medium and firm. Pricing is as follows: King $2,499, Queen $2,199, Full $1,999 and Twin $1,899 after 40 night trial. Financing is also available for 12 months. Box-spring is optional and free with a purchase of any mattress.

Follow Unicorn Sleep:

Unicorn Sleep can be followed on various social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter (@GetUnicornSleep), and on Instagram.

ABOUT UNICORN SLEEP

Because a one mattress doesn't fit all, and because we all sleep a bit differently, online luxury mattress provider Unicorn Sleep set out to capture superior comfort with its bespoke mattresses and bedding accessories at an attainable price for anyone seeking luxurious comfort. Founded on the principles of luxury, comfort, and customer service, Unicorn Sleep, manufactures ultra-luxurious mattresses for any type of sleeper with three different styles for side, back, stomach and position-change sleepers. With 10 layers of comfort that are masterly constructed in the USA with sustainably sourced materials from around the world, to its 'Free for Forty' 40-night, free-of-charge sleep trial and white-glove delivery and set-up service to your home, Unicorn Sleep is fast becoming known for the superior way it caters to its customers' affluent lifestyles and is enhancing the online mattress market with its attainable, high-quality mattresses, pillows and bedding. As an added pillar, Unicorn Sleep donates 30-percent of profits from its signature METAvivor mattress to support stage IV breast cancer research. To learn more about Unicorn Sleep's bespoke mattresses and bedding accessories, visit www.unicornsleep.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Megan Kathman

Skyya for Unicorn Sleep

www.skyya.com

ph: (651) 785-3212

Email Contact



