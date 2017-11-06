LEBANON, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, today announced that the company is expanding its reach from North America to include the United Kingdom and EMEA. This news comes in tandem with Appcast sponsoring a series of programmatic sessions at the upcoming Jobg8 Job Board Summit 2017 - Europe.

Since its founding in 2014, Appcast has helped advance more than 2 billion job advertisements and generated more than 500 million applications to its clients. With Appcast's programmatic technology, hundreds of companies including major recruitment ad agencies and job sites have improved hiring outcomes by optimizing job postings across thousands of websites and publishers. Unlike cost-per-click solutions and traditional posting tactics, Appcast leverages real-time market data and automated bidding software to enable performance job advertising that ensures recruitment marketing budgets are spent more efficiently.

During the London-based Jobg8 Job Board Summit 2017 - Europe, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about programmatic job advertising technology in several sessions. Appcast CEO Chris Forman will kick off the programmatic series immediately following the conference welcome on Thursday, November 9. Forman will speak to what's new to programmatic technology and how it will impact 2018 job advertising investments. Subsequent speakers will explore the fundamentals of programmatic tech from the buyer's view as well as the publisher's perspective. Additional information about the summit is available here: http://www.jobg8.com/JobBoardSummitEuropean.aspx.

Forman shared, "This is an exciting time for Appcast. Committed to revolutionizing the recruitment advertising industry, we're eager to share our experience at the Jobg8 Job Board Summit in London as we establish Appcast in the U.K. and EMEA."

To support the expansion, Tom Chevalier, vice president of Product for Appcast will temporarily relocate to London. In addition, Appcast will build out its U.K. presence, starting with the hire of a managing director.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.