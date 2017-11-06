SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, shared details of its recent Achievers Customer Experience (ACE) event, which was held September 11-13, 2017 in New Orleans. Attendees included Achievers clients, prospective customers, industry analysts, influencers and decision makers from some of the world's most recognizable brands.

Day 1 of the conference included the announcement of the 2017 Top Category Winners for Achievers' 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards as well as Achievers Listen, an innovative suite of employee engagement tools. Conference presenters included Debbie Arnold, vice president of Human Resource Operations for CHRISTUS Health, who explained how the implementation of their Achievers employee success platform had a large impact on their business objectives, including a significant increase in recognitions given and leadership engagement, and a substantial decrease in their turnover rate. Meijer, Inc.'s President and CEO, Rick Keyes, and Recognition and Engagement Manager, Randi Roehling, discussed the organization's focus on employee engagement and shared that the company has seen more than 3 million recognitions since launching a year ago.

When Achievers Vice President of Product, Egan Cheung, took the stage to describe Achievers Listen, attendees literally took notes. The audience reacted positively to the news of how Achievers Listen empowers employees to give continuous feedback on what's working well and what needs to be improved, while also providing managers with recommended actions based on the unique values and culture of their teams.

Keynote speakers included teen activist and blogger Hannah Alper; Cary Lohrenz, a well-known author and leader who became the first female fighter pilot in the US Navy; and David Novak, author and former CEO of YUM Brands. ACE attendees were also treated to a New Orleans tradition: a second line parade and lively march down Bourbon Street with a jazz band, culminating in a memorable evening at B.B. King's Blues Club.

ACE 2018 will be held in Toronto. Information about the event and the Most Engaged Workplaces Awards will be available in the coming weeks.

