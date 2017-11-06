Aquam Corporation Closes $26M in Growth Capital from NewWorld Capital Group

As demand increases for global water infrastructure resiliency, Aquam is poised to expand its innovative distribution network technologies

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today Aquam Corporation ("Aquam"), a global provider of risk mitigation technologies for water and energy transmission and distribution assets, announced that it has secured $26 million in growth capital from the environmentally-focused private equity firm, NewWorld Capital Group, LLC, with participation from a Credit Suisse advised fund. The funding will go toward further product development and geographic expansion of the company's key businesses, including Nu Flow Technologies, a leader in small-diameter infrastructure lining technologies, Specialized Pipe Technologies ("SPT"), a pipe-lining installation provider, Aquam Water Services, a leading UK company that provides critical water usage data to utilities, and Aquam Pipe Diagnostics (formerly JD7), a global pipeline assessment and inspection specialist.

Amid news of natural disasters worldwide, municipal and commercial decision-makers are increasingly focused on making aging infrastructure more resilient. While municipalities rely on such infrastructure to deliver critical resources safely and reliably, evidence of infrastructure leaking, decaying and in many cases, failing, is increasing. Aquam's award-winning proprietary water and energy technologies assess and resolve aging infrastructure and water scarcity issues, enabling the maintenance, life extension, and full rehabilitation of network distribution infrastructure.

"Investing in Aquam is completely in line with NewWorld's investment thesis, given our interest in resource productivity and infrastructure obsolescence," said Bill Hallisey, Managing Partner, NewWorld Capital. "Aquam's global reach and compelling technological offerings fulfill both our economic and environmental qualifications for worthy investments."

The Aquam family of companies has grown rapidly in the past two years, with the acquisition of specialized infrastructure players including JD7, SPT, and Water Services, each of which brings decades of experience and novel technologies to the company as a whole. Aquam's innovations to solve the most challenging infrastructure issues has attracted many of the world's largest utilities and has won the firm several accolades, including the 2017 Water Industry Achievement Awards. This investment from NewWorld Capital and a Credit Suisse advised fund enables the firm to scale its product and service offerings providing its expertise to a growing number of municipal and commercial customers worldwide.

"From Flint, Michigan's ongoing lead contamination crisis, Houston's unprecedented flooding due to Hurricane Harvey, and the 22 percent of water lost daily via pipe leakage in the UK due to centuries-old infrastructure, our imperative is to modernize the delivery of two of the world's most critical resources - water and energy," said Dan Squiller, CEO of Aquam. "This investment enables us to remedy toxic lead levels in drinking water, rehabilitate natural gas and water lines, and expand to address other systemic issues emerging around the world."

About Aquam Corp

Aquam Corp is aglobal provider of water and energy distribution infrastructure health and longevity,ensuring safe, reliable access to vital resources for utility, commercial and residential markets. Its award-winning proprietary water and energy technologies assess, clean and remediate to resolve aging infrastructure & water scarcity issues. The Aquam family of companiesprovide end-to-end service solutions and technologies for the maintenance, life extension, and full rehabilitation of network distribution infrastructure and include: Nu Flow Technologies, a leader in small-diameter infrastructure lining technologies; Specialized Pipe Technologies ("SPT"), a pipe lining installation provider, Aquam Water Services, a leading UK company that provides water utilities critical water usage data, and Aquam Pipe Diagnostics, a global pipeline assessment and inspection specialist. Aquam services are available in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Australasia and the Middle East.For more information, visitwww.aquamcorp.com.

