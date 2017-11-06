Global $17 Billion Mining Drills And Breakers Market to 2025

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mining drills and breakers market analysis covers the period 2014-2025.

The global mining drills and breakers market is expected to reach USD 17.03 billion by 2025

Factors such as changes in manufacturing techniques, including the development of infrared, sonic, and optical micro cameras, to measure parameters in a borehole; development of high-performance drill heads and core bits have increased the feasibility of the mining equipment, thereby propelling the industry growth.

The increase in demand for underground mining equipment owing to proactive changes in energy efficiency regulations by various governments across the globe is contributing to the industry growth. Mining solutions based on the ongoing requirements for energy efficiency, improved safety, and reduced environmental impact are expected to positively affect the industry growth.

The growing focus of consumers on their core processes and the increasing demand for services are contributing to the growth of mining drills and breakers market. Additionally, automation has gained prominence in the industrial manufacturing and process industries, which is leading to reliable product quality, effective processes, and high production volume. In an attempt to increase efficiency, drilling contractors are also seeking to automate their process with the help of remote controlling, automation, and robotics.

Furthermore, mining companies are focusing on improving their safety and environmental records, transferring the standards governing these aspects of production to the equipment suppliers. These changes are expected to enhance productivity and the quality of drills & breakers. Mine operators are seeking opportunities for equipment that can operate in remote, deeper mines and efficiently handle the declining ore grades, thereby placing emphasis on availability, enhanced productivity, and cost optimization.

Key players in the industry include Metso Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Sandvik AB, and Atlas Copco AB.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Mining Drills & Breakers Industry Outlook



Chapter 4 Mining Drills And Breakers Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Mining Drills And Breakers Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Mining Drills And Breakers Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Atlas Copco AB

Boart Longyear Ltd.

Cabo Drilling Corp.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Energold Drilling Corp.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Geodrill Limited

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Metso Corporation

Ranger Drilling

Sandvik AB

SANYHE International Holdings Co., Ltd.

