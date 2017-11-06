Motorcycle Chains Market Rising at 10.96% CAGR to 2021

PUNE, India, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One trend in the motorcycle chains market is lubrication-free roller chains. Motorcycle chains require lubrication after every 500 miles of driving. There are different types of lubes available: basic wax, foaming wax, and conventional lube. Different lubes provide different levels of protection and the more the fling, the better the protection and vice versa according to ReportsnReports.com.

The analysts forecast global motorcycle chains market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021. According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for motorcycles in developing countries. The global motorcycle market is dominated by APAC, which mostly utilizes small and inexpensive motorcycles. The reason for the increase in sales in developing nations is the rising standard of living of people. In emerging countries, there is a relation between average income level and motorcycle demand. With the increase in income, people choose motorcycle to commute because it is an alternative for walking, riding a bicycle, or utilizing a public transport.

Key players in the global motorcycle chains market: DAIDO KOGYO (D.I.D), Renthal, RK JAPAN, TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN, and Sunstar-mc. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: BikeMaster, Enuma Chain, Regina Catene Calibrate, and Vortex Racing. Power from the engine of a motorcycle to the rear driving wheel through sprockets is transferred through the chain, and it is critical in delivering a safe riding experience. The chains differ in size depending on the power to be transmitted. The most popular motorcycle chain size is 12.7mmÖ8mmÖ7.85mm (Pitch X Diameter X Width); rollers and length of the chain for such models of motorcycles are either 120 links or 118 links.

Further, the motorcycle chains market report states that one challenge in the market is increase in the price of steel, a major raw material for motorcycle chains. Steel is used as a raw material in the manufacture of motorcycle chains. Steel prices vary daily, as it is a global commodity. There are many factors that influence steel prices; a few of the factors are natural calamities, American dollar, and world economy. The most important parameter that increases or decreases steel price is demand and supply. If the demand is more than the supply the prices automatically increase and vice versa.

