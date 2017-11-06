

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) announced the Japanese Patent Office (JPO) has issued a patent, directed to the composition of matter of eculizumab (Soliris) and pharmaceutical formulations of eculizumab, which will expire in 2027. The company is pursuing corresponding patent applications for eculizumab in other regions and countries, including Europe.



Soliris is approved in the U.S., EU, Japan and other countries as the first and only treatment for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, in the EU as the first and only treatment of refractory generalized myasthenia gravis in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive, and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis who are anti-AchR antibody-positive.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX