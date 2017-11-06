

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market might be reacting to the mass killing in Texas, in which 26 people lost their lives. The investors are keenly following the Asian tour of President Trump, the developments in Saudi Arabia and the Paradise Paper Leak. Asian shares closed mostly down, while European shares are in the red in early trading hours. Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to lower opening for Wall Street on Monday.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 8 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 2.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% at 23,539. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 2,588. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% to 6,764.



On the economic front, the TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for October will be issued at 12.30 pm ET. The prior month level was 7.14.



The Treasury's Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities or STRIPS will be issued at 3.00 pm ET.



The New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak about Lessons from the Financial Crisis at a luncheon event at the Economic Club of New York, with moderated Q&A, in New York.



In the corporate sector, Syngenta and COFCO International Ltd announced that Syngenta has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Nidera Seeds which is currently owned by COFCO International. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 16.43 points or 0.49 percent to 3,388.17.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 6.81 points or 0.02 percent lower. Japanese shares ended on a flat note as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. The Nikkei pared early gains to close marginally higher at 22,548.35, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.08 percent at 1,792.66.



Australian shares ended marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 6.10 points or 0.10 percent to 5,953.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended largely unchanged at 6,027.20.



European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 of France is down 11.05 points or 0.20 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 26.52 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 11.42 points or 0.16 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 10.18 points or 0.12 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.31 percent.



