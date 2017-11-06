sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,465  Euro		+0,013
+2,88 %
WKN: A2ASGU ISIN: CA3197021064 Ticker-Symbol: 18P 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST COBALT CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,458
0,467
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST COBALT CORP
FIRST COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST COBALT CORP0,465+2,88 %