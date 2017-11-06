

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported a profit for first quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $346 million, or $1.09 per share. This was lower than $399 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $32.6 billion. This was up from $32.0 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $346 Mln. vs. $399 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.3% -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $1.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q1): $32.6 Bln vs. $32.0 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $5.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX