The 'Weight' is Over: Aramex Launches "Shop & Ship FLEX"

Aramex, the disruptive leader in global logistics and transportation, has announced a brand new addition to its innovative and hugely successful Shop & Ship (S&S) service, the service that makes global online shopping happen. Due to the global high demand for Shop & Ship, increasing customer base, and rapidly evolving needs of e-commerce customers, Aramex has launched its new and exclusive membership option: "Shop & Ship FLEX".

The main benefit of "S&S FLEX" membership is the rate calculation , which is based on 100 grams versus the usual 500 grams weight breaks, enabling customers to save up to 90% on shipping costs compared to similar services. It will also provide customers with a number of additional benefits, including:

1. Complimentary protection against damage and loss of all shipments (up to USD 2,500 in value)

2. 25% off on S&S Perfume, a hugely popular perfume shipping service

3. Smart Saver, a service offering extra savings on packages when shipped together

4. 25% off on S&S Select, an affordable way to shop and ship personal beauty products from around the world

5. 20% off on Heavyweight shipments (Packages of over 3KG)

6. 30% off on Return Services

Hassan Mikail, Chief e-Commerce Officer at Aramex, said; "We are pleased to have launched our new S&S FLEX membership program. We continue to see significant demand from our customers and want to provide them with innovative solutions which meet their global online shopping needs. We put a heavy focus on extending our global footprint to better connect more consumers worldwide, and our use of integrated technology will continue to be a key differentiator for us. Our ongoing innovation and investment in technology is what has allowed us to introduce FLEX in record time, from ideation to implementation. Such programs will also boost the rollout of the service faster and wider, across the globe. S&S FLEX will also serve as a remedy to consolidation of goods, since the savings are happening now at much smaller 100 gram weight breaks".

The all new "Shop & Ship FLEX" membership is competitively priced at US$119 per year for both existing and new customers. The membership benefits will give members more value and flexibility when shopping online globally. "We think the S&S Flex program will also serve the merchant side of the ecommerce industry, allowing them to be more competitive and on a global scale".

Shop & Ship is an online last-mile delivery service from Aramex which enables hundreds of thousands of consumers around the world to receive purchased goods from online stores in the US, the UK, and more than 20 other countries - quickly and at affordable rates. The service is available in over 50 countries worldwide.

About Aramex:

Aramex (DFM: ARMX) is the disruptive leader in the global logistics and transportation industry. Established in 1982 as an express operator, the company rapidly evolved into a global brand recognized for its customized services and innovative multi-product offering. Traded on the NASDAQ from 1997 to 2002, Aramex today is a publicly traded company on the Dubai Financial Market, employing more than 18,000 people in 567 locations across 72 countries and leads a strong alliance network providing global presence, and bringing together 40 independent express companies from around the world. The range of services offered by Aramex includes integrated logistics solutions, international and domestic express delivery, freight forwarding, secure records and information management solutions, and e-services, including e-business solutions and Shop and Ship. http://www.aramex.com

About Shop & Ship:

Shop & Ship (S&S) is a leading international last-mile delivery service, which was created by Aramex in 2000 to make global online shopping more convenient and accessible to consumers from all over the world. Once registered to the service, members receive unique shipping addresses in the US, UK and more than 20 other countries worldwide. S&S then delivers the global online shopping efficiently and hassle-free. The service is available in over 80 cities across the globe and is powered by Aramex. https://www.shopandship.com/en/home

