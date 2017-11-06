USA Real Estate Holding Company: USTC to Attend London Blockchain Summit 2017

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / USA Real Estate Holding Co. (OTC PINK: USTC), announced today that Company will be attending the London Blockchain Summit on 28 November 2017 in Olympia, London.

London Blockchain Summit anticipates attracting approximately 700 attendees from across Europe and around the world. Amid unrivaled content, Blockchain Summit London offers exceptional networking opportunities for attendees to connect with industry leaders and innovators. Blockchain Summit's unique agenda has been specifically on the impact of Blockchain on Business.

Attendees will include: CIOs, COOs, CTOs, Head of Data Science, Heads of Innovation, Heads of IT, Heads of Information Security, Heads of Engineering, Heads of IT Architecture, Heads of Emerging Technology, Heads of Development, Technical Advisors, Heads of Strategy, Heads of Compliance, Business Transformation, Data Architecture, Heads of Applications, Heads of Digital, Investors, Venture Capitalists, Heads of Risk, Software Engineers, Research Managers, Development Managers, Marketing Managers, Developers, Blockchain Start-Ups and more.

Bilal Shafi, CEO of USTC stated, "This is an amazing opportunity for the Company to meet with established industry leaders and startups that set to change the face of the market while we are focused on growth through acquisition of target opportunities across Fintech and Blockchain space."

ABOUT USA REAL ESTATE HOLDING:

USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC PINK: USTC) is a public holding company that targets acquisitions of undervalued, niche companies with high growth potential, including real estate properties, Fintech companies, and other emerging technologies. For more details please visit www.usarealestateholding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Bilal Shafi, CEO | info@usarealestateholding.com | Tel: 866-557-5745

SOURCE: USA Real Estate Holding Company