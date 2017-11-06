Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: New Oriental's Revenue Surged 23.8%; EPS Jumped 13%

Research Desk Line-up: K12 Inc. Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

New Oriental's total revenue increased to $661.17 million for Q1 FY18 compared to $534.07 million for Q1 FY17, reporting a 23.80% increase on a y-o-y basis. The significant increase in revenue was majorly due to rapid increment in student enrollments over the past two quarters. Revenues for the current quarter beat its estimates by $18.98 million.

For Q1 FY18, New Oriental's operating costs and expenses were US$500.1 million, representing a 31.1% increase on a y-o-y basis. The Company's non-GAAP operating costs and expenses for the reported quarter, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were US$497.0 million, representing a 30.6% increase compared to the year ago same period

New Oriental's operating income increased by 5.6% y-o-y from $152.58 million in Q1 FY17 to $161.08 million in Q1 FY18. The Company's operating margin for the reported quarter declined to 24.4% compared to 28.6% reported in Q1 FY17. The decline was a result of an increase in capacity expansion costs and costs bore on extensive summer programme promotions.

New Oriental reported net income/share at $1.02 for Q1 FY18 compared to $0.90 in Q1 FY17, thereby reporting an increase of 13.4%. The Company's earnings fell short of analysts' estimates by $0.02.

New Oriental's Segment Details

The Company's lead revenue driver, K-12 all subjects after school tutoring business reported a 35.3% y-o-y growth. The second major revenue driver, U-Can middle and high school subjects after school tutoring business reported a 37.3% y-o-y growth. The Company opened 43 new learning centers in 22 existing cities and trial course enrolments more than doubled to 554,000 in the current quarter.

During Q1 FY18, total student enrollments in academic subjects tutoring and test preparation courses grew by 15.6% y-o-y to approximately 1,532,900.

Balance Sheet

The Company reported total current assets of $2.58 billion for Q1 FY18 compared to $2.33 billion for Q4 FY17 on a q-o-q basis, reporting a 10.7% increase. Total assets for the Company stood at $3.24 billion in Q1 FY18 compared to $2.92 billion on a q-o-q basis, reporting a 10.95% increase. On the liabilities side, New Oriental reported total current liabilities of $1.37 billion in Q1 FY18 compared to $1.20 billion on a q-o-q basis, reporting a 14.16% increase. Moving forward, total liabilities were $1.38 billion for Q1 FY18 compared to $1.20 billion in Q4 FY17 ending on May 31,2017, thereby reporting a 15% increase. The third main component of the balance sheet, shareholders' equity stood at $1.86 billion for Q1 FY18 compared to $1.72 billion for Q4 FY17, thereby reporting a positive 8.14% change.

Cash Matters

For Q1 FY18, New Oriental reported net operating cash flows at $204.4 million, while capital expenditure stood at $54.1 million, which was made up of costs borne on opening a new school, 74 new learning centers, and renovation of existing centers.

Outlook

New Oriental aims to achieve revenues between $0.45 billion to $0.46 billion in Q2 FY18, thereby representing a 31% to 35% growth on a y-o-y basis. New Oriental seeks such net revenues since the Company's management expects students enrolled in the summer programme to extend their tutoring period with the Company, which would have a positive impact on Q2 FY18 earnings. The Company would continue to focus on its capacity expansion strategy in the upcoming quarter.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 03, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $81.54, marginally down 0.16% from its previous closing price of $81.67. A total volume of 1.63 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.60 million shares. New Oriental Education & Technology's stock price soared 1.10% in the last three months, 22.10% in the past six months, and 66.31% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 94.75%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 44.20. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $12.91 billion.

