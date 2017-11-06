

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $1.53 billion, or $1.50 per share. This was down from $1.75 billion, or $1.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $46.18 billion. This was up from $44.62 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.53 Bln. vs. $1.75 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.6% -EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.64 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q3): $46.18 Bln vs. $44.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.88 - $1.92 Full year EPS guidance: $5.87 - $5.91



