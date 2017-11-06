

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $589.7 million, or $1.10 per share. This was down from $726.4 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.99 billion. This was down from $3.06 billion last year.



Mylan N.V. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $589.7 Mln. vs. $726.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $1.38 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q3): $2.99 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX