Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Sensata's Revenue Grew 3.7%; Earnings Surged 26.2%

Earnings Reviewed

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, Sensata's revenue was $819.1 million, up 3.7% compared to $789.8 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' expectations of $800.6 million.

During Q3 2017, Sensata's net income surged 26.2% to $88.0 million, which was 10.7% of revenue, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $69.8 million in Q3 2016, which was 8.8% of revenue, or $0.41 per diluted share.

In the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted net income grew 9.9% to $138.8 million, which was 16.9% of revenue, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $126.3 million, which was 16.0% of revenue, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the year-ago same period. Sensata's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.80 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 2017, Sensata's Performance Sensing segment's revenue totaled $603.93 million compared to $584.65 million in Q3 2016. The segment's profit was $162.66 million, or 26.9% as a percentage of revenue, in the reported quarter. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Performance Sensing segment's profit was 27.1% as a percentage of revenue in Q3 2017; representing an increase of 50 basis points from Q3 2016.

For Q3 2017, Sensata's Sensing Solutions segment generated revenue of $215.12 million compared to $205.15 million in Q3 2016. The segment's profit totaled $72.37 million for the reported quarter versus $67.31 million in the prior year's comparable quarter; reflecting a profit of 33.6% as a percentage of revenue in Q3 2017. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Sensing Solutions segment's profit was 33.9% as a percentage of revenue in the reported quarter; an increase of 110 basis points compared to the year-ago same period.

Cash Matters

Sensata's ending cash balance as of September 30, 2017, was $613.0 million; reflecting an improvement from $351.4 million as of December 31, 2016. During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company generated operating cash flow of $372.3 million and free cash flow of $268.7 million. Sensata's net debt at September 30, 2017, was $2.701 billion, a reduction of $272.8 million from December 31, 2016.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2017, Sensata is forecasting revenue to be between $808 million and $832 million; representing an organic revenue growth of 2% to 3%. Additionally, the Company expects adjusted net income to be in the band of $142 million and $149 million, and adjusted EPS to be between $0.82 and $0.86 in the upcoming quarter; representing an organic growth of 7% to 12%.

For the full year 2017, Sensata raised its guidance for organic revenue growth and narrowed the range of its guidance for adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS. The Company is projecting revenue in the band of $3.274 billion to $3.298 billion, which assumes organic revenue growth of approximately 3% to 4%, up from its previous guidance of 2% to 3%. The Company is estimating adjusted EBIT to be between $744 million and $751 million. Additionally, Sensata is anticipating adjusted net income in the range of $541 million and $548 million, and adjusted EPS to be between $3.14 and $3.18 for FY17; which assumes an organic earnings growth of 10% to 11%.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, November 03, 2017, Sensata Technologies' stock marginally slipped 0.46%, ending the trading session at $47.87. A total volume of 852.10 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 6.24% in the last three months, 19.94% in the past six months, and 34.88% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 22.90% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 26.92 and currently has a market cap of $8.24 billion.

