Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Ruth's Hospitality Group Acquires Six Hawaiian Restaurant Locations from Desert Island Restaurants

The Desert Island Restaurants, Franchise Partner For Over 20 Years

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Desert Island Restaurants, has been the franchisee for Ruth's Chris restaurants for the last 20 years. Its unique selling point has been founder of Ruth Fertel's successful recipe, that is its sizzling prime steaks and the legendary hospitality, coupled with the aloha spirit of Hawaii. This award-winning group of restaurants includes Honolulu, Waikiki, Lahaina, Wailea, Mauna Lani, and the newest location, Kauai. In these twenty years, the Hawaii Ruth's restaurants have become a preferred location for both locals and travelers. The restaurants have managed to exceed guest expectations by persistently delivering the hospitality of Ruth's Chris.

Transaction Details

The purchase price of $35 million is subject to adjustments for deposits, credits, inventory, and prepaid amounts.

RHGI's team would work closely with the teams at Desert Island Restaurants to ensure a seamless transition for their team members as well as guests. In fact, they are already working diligently on the integration.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the first quarter of 2018.

RHGI's Team Welcomes the New Chain of Restaurants

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at RHGI, Mike O'Donnell, welcomed these six remarkable restaurants and their extraordinary teams into the family of RHGI. He highlighted that his team is committed to continuing their success.

O'Donnell believes that these locations truly exemplify the culture of hospitality, quality, and service that has set the group apart from the rest for over 50 years. He also mentioned that he has spent time with the teams in Hawaii and thus knows why the guests appreciate the dining experience in these locations. He looks forward to continuing this great work with the Hawaii teams.

Optimistic Remarks from Desert Island's Leadership

Randy Schoch, Founder and CEO at Desert Island Restaurants, shared his positive expectations from the acquisition. He stated that RHGI's strong market leadership as well as the strength of the Ruth's Chris Steak House brand would ensure a bright future for these six restaurant locations.

RHGI, which is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, has the maximum number of Company-owned and franchise-owned fine dining steak restaurants in the US. In fact, over 150 Ruth's Chris Steak House locations worldwide specialize in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth's Chris' signature sizzling fashion. Schoch hopes that RHGI will develop upon its previous accomplishments and embrace the island spirit, which has always guided the hospitality of his team.

RHGI Shared Financial Results for Third Quarter 2017

RHGI reported its unaudited financial results on November 03, 2017, for the third quarter ended September 24, 2017.

RHGI reported net revenues of $85.2 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to the $83.7 million for the third quarter of 2016.

The Company earned a net income of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ending September 24, 2017, compared to a net income of $3.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the same period of last year. The net income includes a benefit of $335 thousand for the settlement of disputed rent charges from 2006 through 2015 for a leased Company restaurant.

RHGI's income from continuing operations was $1.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $3.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2016.

Last Close Stock Review

Ruth's Hospitality's share price finished last Friday's trading session at $21.25, advancing 3.66%. A total volume of 426.10 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 188.60 thousand shares. The Company's stock price soared 7.05% in the last three months, 2.66% in the past six months, and 36.66% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 16.12% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 20.89 and have a dividend yield of 1.69%. The stock currently has a market cap of $647.70 million.

