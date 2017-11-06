Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Qualcomm Sues Apple for Breach of Software Licence Contract; Broadcom Considering Acquisition of Qualcomm

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for QUALCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=QCOM. The Company announced on November 02, 2017, that it has filed a fresh lawsuit against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with the California state court in San Diego, alleging that Apple has breached the software license contract by sharing sensitive and confidential information about broadband modems with Qualcomm's rival Intel Corp. According to the newly filed lawsuit, Apple "used its commercial leverage to demand unprecedented access" to its confidential chip software including its source code. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Both Qualcomm and Apple have not released any official comment on the matter.

Qualcomm's Assertion

The dispute is with regards to the license agreement for software used in Qualcomm's modem chipset which allows smartphones to connect to wireless networks. Apple uses Qualcomm's modem chipsets in its iPhones. According to Qualcomm, Apple has not adhered to the terms of the software license agreement and breached the contract by failing to protect the software. Apple uses Qualcomm chipsets; however, Apple had also started using Intel's modem chipsets for its iPhone 7 models onwards. Qualcomm's agreement with Apple stipulated that Apple engineers working with Qualcomm did not share sensitive information with Apple engineers working with Intel.

According to Qualcomm, in August 2017, Apple did not allow it to conduct an audit for reviewing how Apple handles the software. The conducting of an audit is mentioned in the terms of the software license agreement. Qualcomm shared that the matter was further highlighted when Apple sent an email requesting proprietary information from the Company and an Intel engineer was also included in the same email's distribution list. Qualcomm also complained in the lawsuit that an Apple engineer working with a competitor had asked his colleague to get information on data download technology from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm alleges that there were other instances where the confidentiality was not maintained as per the terms of the license agreement which has allowed its rival Intel to get access to confidential information on Qualcomm's proprietary software.

Interestingly, Qualcomm's lawsuit comes within a few days after Apple's announcement that it is designing its iPhones and iPads that will not use components from Qualcomm from 2018 onwards, given its legal tangle with the Company. Instead, Apple is planning to use modem chips from Intel Corp. and MediaTek Inc. The products are currently in the initial design stage and the decision is not final as Apple can still change its decision.

Qualcomm-Apple Legal Battle

This is the most recent legal salvo from Qualcomm in the escalating and increasingly bitter legal battle between the Company and Apple which for this year started in January 2017 when Apple sued Qualcomm and withheld payments of nearly $1 billion. Apple's contention was that Qualcomm was charging unfairly for the use of Qualcomm technology and it should modify its terms of the licensing agreement. Qualcomm's patented technology allows smartphones to connect to cellular data networks and it charges royalties from Companies using its technology. Qualcomm countersued Apple and filed lawsuits across Germany, China, the United States, and the UK and requested the Courts to stop the sale of iPhones for using Qualcomm's proprietary wireless technology.

In the most recent case, at the end of September 2017, Qualcomm had filed a fresh lawsuit against Apple in a Court in Beijing, China's for patent infringement and sought the Chinese Court's help in banning the sale and manufacture of Apple's iPhones in China. The lawsuits are still in courts. In the event that Qualcomm wins the legal battle against Apple, Apple will have to pay billions of dollars to Qualcomm in legal fees and fines. It would also have a direct impact on the sale of its iPhones.

So far, the legal battle has already impacted Qualcomm's financial performance due to lost revenues from Apple, its largest customer.

Broadcom Contemplating acquisition of Qualcomm

Recent media reports suggest that Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) is keen to make an unsolicited proposal to acquire Qualcomm. People in the knowhow feel that the offer could be for $100 billion and it could offer $70 for each Qualcomm's share. Reports indicate that Broadcom is seriously discussing the proposal with its advisers and could make its intention known in the next few days. Considering the confidentiality of the matter, talks are being done in a hush-hush manner. Industry experts feel that the acquisition will help in ending Qualcomm's legal battles with Apple amicably and allow Broadcom to take full charge of Qualcomm's business.

The rumors pushed up Qualcomm shares which closed with a jump of 12.71% at $61.81 on November 03, 2017.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, November 03, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $61.81, surging 12.71% from its previous closing price of $54.84. A total volume of 78.78 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 8.10 million shares. QUALCOMM's stock price rallied 18.07% in the last one month, 17.29% in the past three months, and 13.16% in the previous six months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 37.37 and has a dividend yield of 3.69%. The stock currently has a market cap of $91.11 billion.

On Friday, November 03, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $172.50, climbing 2.61% from its previous closing price of $168.11. A total volume of 59.15 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 27.93 million shares. Apple's stock price skyrocketed 8.62% in the last three months, 12.74% in the past six months, and 57.06% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 48.94%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 19.62 and has a dividend yield of 1.46%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $868.33 billion.

