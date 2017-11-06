Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Medical Technology Company Pulse Biosciences Announces Changes to its Board

Research Desk Line-up: C. R. Bard Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PLSE. The Company announced on November 03, 2017, changes to its Board of Directors. The changes are due to the retirement of four members which includes former Chairman Robert Levande and independent directors Mitchell Levinson; Robert Greenberg, M.D., Ph.D.; and Thierry Thaure. Darrin Uecker and Maky Zanganeh, who are existing members of the Board and will continue in their positions. The new members joining the Board include: Bob Duggan, the new Chairman of the Board; and independent directors - Ken Clark, Dr. Thomas Fogarty. and Manmeet S. Soni. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Brief introduction to New members of the Board

Robert (Bob) W. Duggan - the new Chairman of the Board: Bob has been a successful entrepreneur with several successful Companies across communication technology, outdoor media, surgical robotics, and pharmaceuticals industries. His most successful venture was Pharmacyclics, Inc. a Silicon Valley biotechnology company in which Bob was the CEO since September 2008 and had a market capitalization of $25 million. In May 2015, Pharmacyclics was acquired by Pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) for about $21 billion. He brings with him extensive experience accumulated from his stints as a Board member in various Companies across technology, media, and biotechnology sectors

Kenneth (Ken) A. Clark - New Independent Director: Ken is a Partner with the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. He practices as the General Counsel to various Companies and their Board, mainly in the biotechnology sector. He has immense expertise in partnering and strategic transactions and has successfully negotiated over 100 major strategic partnerships and M&A transactions. He also represents Companies for financing, divestment, and other similar matters. He has over 25 years' experience in the industry. Incidentally he was also a Board member of Pharmacyclics, Inc., from November 2012 till May 2015 when the Company was acquired by AbbVie.

Dr. Thomas J. Fogarty - New Independent Director: Thomas is a cardiovascular surgeon of international repute and is also an inventor, entrepreneur, and vintner. Over the span of last five decades, he has acquired over 160 surgical patents. His inventions include the Fogarty balloon catheter and the widely used AneuRx Stent Graft that replaces open surgery aortic aneurysm. His various inventions have heavily influenced the way surgery is performed today. His contributions to various organizations and to medical science has been recognized and was awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. This is one of the highest honors in the field of technological achievements and the US President bestows the award to top innovators in the US "for innovations in minimally invasive medical devices". He brings with him a rich knowledge in the medical field and experience from the having served as founder/co-founder, and Chairman/Board Member of over 50 various business and research Companies.

Manmeet S. Soni - New Independent Director: Manmeet is a Finance Professional and the current Senior Vice President and CFO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In his current role, he provides leadership guidance in functions like global finance, investor relations, and communications team. Before joining Alnylam, Manmeet was the EVP, CFO, and Treasurer of biopharmaceutical Company ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and was actively involved during ARIAD's takeover by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Manmeet was the CFO with Pharmacyclics when it was acquired by AbbVie in May 2015. He stayed back with AbbVie to support the post-acquisition transition. Prior to that, Manmeet was the Controller and Senior Director of Finance at ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., a medical technology Company. In the past, Manmeet has worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers, San Jose, in the Life Science and Venture Capital Group and with PricewaterhouseCoopers, India. He was also a member of Board of Genoscience Pharma and a Chairman of their audit committee.

Top brass' Comments on these changes

Commenting on the changes to the Board, Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences, said:

"The new board members and current board member Maky Zanganeh are very familiar with one another and have achieved notable success together and independently. Enthusiasm and confidence in Pulse Biosciences' future is the common denominator bringing them together once again. We look forward to benefitting from their vision, operational experience and dedication to patient-friendly healthcare procedures and outcomes."

Thanking outgoing members Robert Levande, Mitchell Levinson, Robert Greenberg, and Thierry Thaure for their contributions, Darrin added:

"We are grateful for their service as each of these pre-IPO board members were instrumental in the formation and growth of the Company from an asset spun out of academia to today's public biotech Company well-positioned to generate significant value for patients and our shareholders."

The new Chairman of the Board, Bob Duggan stated:

"I am honored to step into the role of Chairman of the Board and work with the Pulse Biosciences team."

About Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Hayward, California based Pulse Biosciences is a development-stage medical device Company using Nano-Pulse Stimulation or NPS, a novel and proprietary platform technology. NPS is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue. One of the more promising applications of NPS is the treatment of solid tumors, where pre-clinical data have shown that NPS provides effective local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response. Pulse Biosciences is investigating a variety of applications for its technology that exploits the technology's unique biologic effect, including immuno-oncology, dermatology, and veterinary medicine.

On Friday, November 03, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $23.53, rising 1.95% from its previous closing price of $23.08. A total volume of 357.06 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 264.97 thousand shares. Pulse Biosciences' stock price skyrocketed 22.17% in the last one month, 1.99% in the past six months, and 297.47% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 262.00%. The stock currently has a market cap of $330.83 million.

