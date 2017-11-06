

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) said that it narrowed and raised the mid-point of the range for full year 2017 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to $4.98 to $5.02 from $4.92 to $5.02.



The Company narrowed and raised the mid-point of the range for full year Adjusted earnings per share to $5.87 to $5.91, including the charges due to hurricanes, from $5.83 to $5.93. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.88 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo said,'Given our performance year-to-date and our confidence in our expectations for the remainder of this year, we are narrowing and raising the midpoint of our Adjusted EPS guidance for 2017. We remain committed to returning to healthy levels of earnings growth for the total enterprise, and the actions we have taken thus far this year, including our expanded partnerships and new PBM offerings, set us on the right track for growth.'



The Company confirmed its 2017 cash flow from operations guidance of $7.7 to $8.6 billion and free cash flow guidance of $6.0 to $6.4 billion. These 2017 guidance estimates assume the completion of $5.0 billion in share repurchases.



In the fourth quarter, the company expects to deliver GAAP earnings per share of $1.75 to $1.79 and Adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 to $1.92. Analysts project fourth-quarter earnings of $1.91 per share.



