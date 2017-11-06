Biggest Ever Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) to Open March 8-11, 2018 at SNIEC, Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) will take place fromMarch 8-11, 2018at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597552/AWE.jpg

Organized by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, AWE isa major event on par with the CES and IFA, and AWE2018 will embrace historic new heights, expanding to over 130,000m2 of exhibition space in its ten halls.

AWE 2018 estimates it will welcome more than 200,000 visitors, of which the number of foreign visitor registration has skyrocketed. The ten exhibition halls at the Shanghai New International Expo Center to be occupied by AWE 2018 are halls E1-E7, W1-W3.

Under the theme of "Home for Next," the event has attracted a plethora of the biggest players in the industry: SONY, PHILIPS, AEG, XUNDA, LIFA, SANHO, MQ, WINGO, THEBAND, ERGO, IDEA KRUG+PRIESTER and40 otheroverseasnew memberswill join AWE. AWE2018 is billed as an eventleading the Asian influence all over the world.

Thehome appliances sectionwill offer an all-star lineupincluding Haier, Midea, Bosch, Siemens, Panasonic and Hisense, each showcasing with exhibition space of up to 1,000m2.

In terms oftelevisions, traditional name brands will go head to head with Internet-based rising stars and this section will include Sharp, Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL, Skyworth and PPTV.

The kitchen appliances areawill boast household names such as Fotile, Robam, Vatti, DE&E, and Vanward, whilethe whole spectrum from high-end names to economic brands like Laurastar, Karcher, Tiger, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Daewoo, My Juicer, Westinghouse,Vidal Sassoon, BaByliss, Whirlpool, and Solis will feature in the internationalized small home appliancesexhibit.

The famous 12,500m2 "Gadget Park" will be set up at AWE2018, which will introduce contents in six main segments; intelligent entertainment, smart travel, artificial intelligence, intelligent living, sports and health, and global release.

China'srespectiveleaders in consumer electronics and home appliances, like Huawei and Haier, are expecting to stand firm against established domestic and foreign brands in the arena, hence their decision to attendAWE2018.

Booth applications have closed on November 1; The Visitor Pre-Registration onlineremains free for the next two months.

The top Appliance & Electronics event which you can't miss!

AWE Official Website:

http://en.awe.com.cn/

Thomas Wang

+86-10-6709-3609

info@cheea.com