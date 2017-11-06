

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $138.03 million, or $0.87 per share. This was higher than $137.74 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $3.16 billion. This was up from $2.87 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $138.03 Mln. vs. $137.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.87 vs. $0.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $3.16 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.59 - $3.61



