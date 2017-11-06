Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: innogy SE / Preliminary

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

innogy SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports

and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-06 / 12:57

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



innogy SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 13, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 13, 2017 German:

http://www.innogy.com/ergebnisse-der-ersten-neun-monate-2017 English:

http://www.innogy.com/nine-months-results-2017



2017-11-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: innogy SE

Opernplatz 1

45128 Essen

Germany

Internet: www.innogy.com



End of News DGAP News Service



625287 2017-11-06



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 06, 2017 06:57 ET (11:57 GMT)