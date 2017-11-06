Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: innogy SE / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
innogy SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-06 / 12:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
innogy SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 13, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 13, 2017 German:
http://www.innogy.com/ergebnisse-der-ersten-neun-monate-2017 English:
http://www.innogy.com/nine-months-results-2017
2017-11-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: innogy SE
Opernplatz 1
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.innogy.com
End of News DGAP News Service
625287 2017-11-06
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 06, 2017 06:57 ET (11:57 GMT)
