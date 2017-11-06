FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAX) is pleased to announce that the company has closed a distribution agreement with Bitcoindepot.com. DNA will be placing Bitcoin ATM machines across the country. These machines will give the user the ability to both buy and sell bitcoin, and conduct monetary transactions, to both receive and dispense cash.

The consumer will be able to use the ATM machine via virtual wallet (a virtual wallet is created online by the consumer that will allow cryptocurrency transactions). Although this is just the beginning, the company is already taking multiple orders to place machines. The ultimate goal is to put Bitcoin ATM machines next to every Bank ATM machine throughout the country.

"We are actively acquiring new accounts to place multiple Bitcoin ATM machines in strategic locations across the country," stated a company consultant

DNAX Management will also be travelling to Georgia to discuss further growth between DNA Brands and Bitcoindepot.com.

"We will be assembling a sales team due to the tremendous demand of Bitcoin. We are looking to revolutionize and make Bitcoin ATM machines as accessible, and common to use as any other ATM machine. In an effort to convey complete transparency, we will be looking to update the market on a weekly, or bi-weekly basis," stated CEO Adrian McKenzie.

"Bitcoindepot.com offers a fully featured, convenient wallet for your Bitcoin storage needs. Available on all major platforms, in a variety of languages, the Bitcoindepot.com wallet is accessible to everybody. Unlike government issued money that can be inflated at will, the supply of Bitcoin is mathematically limited to twenty one million bitcoins and that can never be changed."

https://www.bitcoindepot.com

"In addition to the distribution sales contract with Bitcoindepot.com, DNA has identified several block chain opportunities with further details to come. As we transition over to this new exciting space, I want to personally thank those who have been patient, loyal shareholders and welcome all new shareholders," stated Mckenzie.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands (A two-time best in show award winning energy drink by worldbeveragecompetition.com) is transitioning into a Blockchain Technology Service and Incubator Company.

Further updates will be forthcoming.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All Statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward -Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements.

