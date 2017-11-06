Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market to Attain a Value of US $350.2 Million by the End of 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The zygomatic technique steals a march over conventional implant techniques on account of many unique perceived benefits. First, it takes just 72 hours to fix a row of teeth as compared to almost 6 months in conventional technique. Second, it does not require bone graft. Third, it reduces discomfort drastically and allows people to chew or bite crunchy food almost immediately. Overall, Zygomatic and pterygoid implants serve to bring about aesthetically improved results for patients with atrophic edentulous maxilla. The treatment is easy enough and recovery time is faster.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market to rise at a steady CAGR of 5.9% during the period between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$350.2 mn by 2025 from US$211.4 mn in 2016.

View Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/zygomatic-pterygoid-implants-market.html

"The success rate of zygomatic implants is over 95%. Rising benefits of zygomatic implants over conventional implants and high success rate are expected to drive the market during the forecast period," adds the lead analyst of the report. Other factors such as changing demographics and rising disposable income, increasing dental injuries, and aesthetic awareness are also proving beneficial for the market.

Currently, multispecialty hospitals are majorly fuelling growth in the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market. This is because they are well stocked with surgical instruments, specialty care, and general anesthesia that are required for zygomatic implant procedure.

Request to View Sample Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33434

The global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market can be segmented based on different parameters. Depending upon the length of the implant, the market has been classified into 30 mm, 31-40 mm, 41-50 mm, and above 50 mm. Among them, the segment of 31-40 mm dominated the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market in 2016.

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for zygomatic and pterygoid implants are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe, of them, currently accounts for maximum share in the market. It is also slated to register maximum CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025 to retain its leading share in the market in the foreseeable future. The market in the region is being catapulted to the fore by the ever-increasing pharmaceutical companies focusing development of new and advanced dental implants for atrophy of maxillofacial bone.

Request to download and view full ToC - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/33434

Danaher Corporation, Straumann Holding AG, Noris Medical, S.I.N. Implant System, Silimed, Southern Implants, Implance, Jeil Medical Corporation, and Titaniumfix are to name a few prominent participants operating in the global market for zygomatic and pterygoid implants.

Danaher Corporation, among them, led the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market in 2016. It rose to a dominant position on account of the strategic buyout of Nobel Biocare, which is a leader in zygomatic and pterygoid implants. Besides, the company also has a wide array of products and outreach in different markets worldwide. Straumann Holding AG trailed in the second position in 2016 due to the acquisition of Neodent, a Brazil-based implant company.

Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Report is available @ US$ 5795

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

TMR Blog: http://www.theglobalhealthnews.com/