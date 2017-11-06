Europe's Legal Cannabis Market is a €56 Billion Opportunity - Prohibition Partners

LONDON, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report from industry advisors, Prohibition Partners, suggests that Europe will become the largest legal cannabis market in the world once all countries have introduced legislation and regulation over the next five years.

Cannabis is set to become the major global industry of the post-digital generation. It will drive economic and employment growth as well as having a significant impact on a wide range of social issues.

The impressive financial performance of North American cannabis companies is already drawing in institutional investors - even before US federal legislation.

However, Europe is quickly catching up with a record number of countries introducing medical cannabis legislation already this year. Most governments understand the medical and tax benefits so are moving fast to position correctly for this opportunity. Buoyed by a shift in legislation and ground breaking returns, the European cannabis industry represents a very unique and rewarding opportunity.

The European Cannabis Report' (2nd Edition) explores the complex regulatory environment while providing a detailed analysis of 15 key markets across the medical, recreational and industrial sectors.

About Prohibition Partners

We are trusted advisors to the legal cannabis industry. We believe Europe will gradually open over the next three to five years to become the largest cannabis market in the world.

However the challenge will be combining traditional values and advocacy with the level of corporate and professional knowledge required to build robust and scalable businesses.

We work with investors, entrepreneurs and regulators to identify, qualify and maximise the many opportunities in this emerging frontier. Our reliable and credible insight is maturing the conversation and opening up the industry.

More Information

Download Report for Free - https://www.prohibitionpartners.com/europeancannabisreport/

Read The Report Here

Media Contact:

Stephen Murphy (Partner)

stephen@prohibitionpartners.com

