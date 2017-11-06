Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



2017-11-06 / 13:00

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of

disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 14, 2017 German:

http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte English:

http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports



Language: English

Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany

Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de



