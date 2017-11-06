Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH &
Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the
publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-06 / 13:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte English:
http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports
2017-11-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
End of News DGAP News Service
625265 2017-11-06
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 06, 2017 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)
