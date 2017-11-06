Onoxa, a Digital Platform for Skin Care Products, is Officially Launched

Onoxa Allows Business Owners to Customize their Own Skin Care Products and Build their Brand

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / The founders of Onoxa, a digital platform for skin care products, are pleased to announce the official launch of their innovative platform.

To learn more about Onoxa and how the platform will work, please check out http://onoxa.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Onoxa will allow business owners to customize their own skin care products and build their brand. From mom and pop business owners who dream of launching their own line of skin care cream to larger salons, spas and budding entrepreneurs who want to create a number of new beauty products, Onoxa is a one-stop shop.

"Onoxa's product developers specialize in customizing existing or new beauty and skin care products," the spokesperson noted, adding that this includes skin creams, topical lotions, serums, beard oils, cleansers and many more.

"In this fast-paced and challenging industry, you need the right platform to propel your products to new heights and greater visibility. That's why Onoxa works hard to ensure a one-of-a-kind experience for all of their clients."

Using the Onoxa digital platform is easy; with just a few easy steps, business owners can have their own brand of skin care products on their store shelves for their customers to use and enjoy. As a bonus, those who use Onoxa will not be required to purchase thousands of bottles of their new product; shop owners can order as much product as they need and then reorder whenever they wish.

To ensure that their customers will return again and again to create more skin care products through Onoxa, the spokesperson said the company was founded on four key principles: innovation, empowerment, consistency and education.

"At Onoxa, we enjoy inspiring entrepreneurs and creators to build their own unique brands, and our product development teams can turn all your dreams into realities," the spokesperson noted.

For example, thanks to the skill and experience of Onoxa's product developers and in-house design teams, business owners who want to launch their own line of skin care products will get the help they need to create their own brand and succeed-no matter what niche or sector they are in.

About Onoxa:

Onoxa is a dynamic digital platform designed for salon owners to sell and market their own branded skin care products. Learn more about Onoxa by visiting their website, http://onoxa.com/.

Contact:

Rachael Hicks

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Onoxa