Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Yingli Solar Supplies 38.4 MW Solar Panels for a PV Poverty Alleviation Project in China

Project to Benefit Around 10,000 Low-Income Villagers

The above mentioned poverty alleviation project is located in Zhangbei County, Hebei Province. It comprises 128 rural distributed PV poverty alleviation plants for Zhangbei County's remaining 128 low-income villages. Each of these plants has a total capacity of 300 Kilowatts (kW).

All these 128 rural distributed PV poverty alleviation plants will be constructed in one site, which would need a total installation capacity of 38.4 MW.

If the project is completed successfully, it is expected to benefit over 10,000 low-income villagers in Zhangbei County over the next 20 years through revenues from electricity sales.

Project's Operational Details

It is ascertained that the project would utilize over 140,000 Yingli Solar panels. Of these, around 10,000 panels would be those that implement advanced techniques, such as Yingli Solar's patented Panda Bifacial panels, multi-crystalline 12 bus-bars panels, and multi-crystalline black silicon panels.

Moreover, the project scope also covers Yingli Solar's axis tracking system. This system would help in increasing the total power generation by capturing more sunlight by following the sun.

It is anticipated that the project would be connected to the grid by the fourth quarter of 2017.

A Part of Yingli Solar's Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative

Yingli Solar's manufacturing encompasses the photovoltaic value chain, from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar PV module assembly. Currently, Yingli Solar has over 20 regional subsidiaries and branch offices worldwide and has distributed more than 18 GW solar PV modules to customers.

Mr. Bo Yu, the Vice General Manager of Yingli Solar, stated that supplying advanced PV panels for the Chinese poverty alleviation project is a part of Yingli Solar's corporate social responsibility practice. He is confident that Yingli Solar's solar panels can wholly guarantee the sustainable and stable power generation of the project, owing to their reliable quality and outstanding performance. Consequently, green solar electricity sales would help in increasing the income of the local low-income villagers in the Zhangbei County.

Annual General Meeting

On October 26, 2017, Yingli Solar announced that that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10:30 AM Beijing Time on November 27, 2017. The AGM will be held at 3399 North Chaoyang Avenue, Baoding, China.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, November 03, 2017, Yingli Green Energy's stock closed the trading session at $2.25, climbing 1.81% from its previous closing price of $2.21. A total volume of 30.74 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. The stock currently has a market cap of $40.10 million.

