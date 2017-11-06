Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: XL Group Reported Better Than Expected Revenue

Research Desk Line-up: Cincinnati Financial Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, XL Group's total revenue increased 11.4% to $2.88 billion from $2.59 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's net premiums earned increased 7.6% to $2.62 billion from $2.43 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's total net investment income decreased 3.3% to $202.78 million from $209.77 million in Q3 FY16. The total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.72 billion.

For the reported quarter, XL Group's claims and policy benefits expenses increased 80.2% to $10.59 million from $5.88 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's acquisition costs increased 10.3% to $445.69 million from $403.89 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating expenses decreased 19.4% to $409.36 million from $508.46 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, XL Group's total expenses increased 63.9% to $4.02 billion from $2.45 billion in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, XL Group's net loss was $1.03 billion compared to a net income of $122.45 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $4.06 compared to positive $0.25 in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating net loss was $1.03 billion compared to an operating net income of $172.29 million in the corresponding period of last year. The net loss was driven largely by the pre-tax net loss of $1.48 billion associated with the third quarter natural catastrophes. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating diluted EPS was negative $4.00 compared to a positive operating diluted EPS of $0.44 in Q3 FY16. The operating diluted EPS was below analysts' expectations of negative $3.89.

Segment Results

Insurance Segment - During Q3 FY17, XL Group's P&C Operations Insurance segment's gross premium written increased 7.3% to $2.31 billion from $2.15 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's net premiums earned increased 1.4% to $1.68 billion from $1.65 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's loss ratio was 102.8% compared to 64.6% in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the segment's combined ratio was 132.5% compared to 96.3% in Q3 FY16.

Reinsurance Segment - During Q3 FY17, XL Group's P&C Operations Reinsurance segment's gross premium written increased 24.5% to $704.64 million from $565.54 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's net premiums earned increased 20.8% to $940.57 million from $778.22 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's loss ratio was 142.7% compared to 54.4% in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the segment's combined ratio was 172.5% compared to 86.5% in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, XL Group's cash and cash equivalents decreased 11.5% to $3.03 billion from $3.43 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's notes payable and debt increased 21.1% to $3.21 billion from $2.65 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's fully diluted book value per common share decreased 5.1% to $38.27 from $40.22 in the fourth quarter of last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's fully diluted tangible book value per common share was $29.70 compared to $32.21 in the fourth quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 2.7 million shares totaling $120.9 million.

On October 26, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 payable on January 02, 2018, to common shareholders of record as of December 15, 2017.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 03, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $40.04, rising 1.42% from its previous closing price of $39.48. A total volume of 4.33 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.75 million shares. XL Group's stock price surged 1.26% in the last one month and 15.52% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 7.46%. The stock has a dividend yield of 2.20%. The stock currently has a market cap of $10.45 billion.

