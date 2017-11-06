VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Serengeti Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SIR)(FRANKFURT: 34S) ("Serengeti" or "the Company") announces that it has recently completed an aeromagnetic survey over its 100% owned RCN property located eight kilometres north of Iskut, within the Golden Triangle region of Northwestern British Columbia. The RCN property is situated seven kilometres northeast of GT Gold's Tatogga project, where recent drilling has expanded a high-grade epithermal system along significant strike length (see GT Gold's press release dated October 16, 2017); and seven kilometres north of Colorado Resources' North Rok copper-gold porphyry project (see Colorado Resources' press release dated March 13, 2017). Serengeti's recent RCN survey has highlighted several targets, including two linear magnetic anomalies, one of which is coincident with a quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) zone and copper-gold mineralisation identified by Serengeti in 2014 (see news release dated September 3rd, 2014) and appear to exhibit similar orientations to those hosting high grade gold-silver-polymetallic mineralisation at GT Gold's Tatogga property. Both linear magnetic anomalies lie on strike with a mineralised trend on an adjacent property and may represent typical mineralised structures in the region. To view more information on the RCN property, including property location map and airborne survey, please visit the Company's website: https://www.serengetiresources.com/projects/rcn/

Results from grab samples collected over the QSP zone at RCN during the 2014 program are reported below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description Sample Type Cu % Au g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz-sericite-pyrite altered volcanic Outcrop grab 0.97 1.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz-sericite-pyrite altered volcanic Outcrop grab 0.06 4.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz-sericite-pyrite altered volcanic Outcrop grab 0.60 1.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz-sericite-pyrite altered volcanic Outcrop grab 0.40 0.61 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table 1:RCN Rock Sampling Highlights 2014

As Serengeti continues to focus on developing the Kwanika copper-gold project and others in the Omineca region, including the UDS and Milligan West, the Company intends to offer the RCN property for sale or joint venture. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Serengeti.

About Serengeti Resources Inc.

Serengeti is a mineral exploration company managed by an experienced team of professionals with a solid track record of exploration success. The Company is currently advancing its Kwanika copper-gold project in partnership with Daewoo Minerals Canada and exploring its extensive portfolio of properties in the highly prospective Quesnel Trough of British Columbia. A number of these other projects are available for option or joint venture and additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.serengetiresources.com.

