BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices logged steady growth in October, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.



Consumer prices advanced 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, the same rate as seen in September.



The rate came in line with expectations. Prices have continued to increase for the tenth straight month.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent, data showed.



