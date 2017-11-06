To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 6 November 2017





Company Announcement number 86/2017 - 6 November 2017



Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F, 10G and 12G to be put on auction



Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån and RD Euribor3 as of 1 January 2018.



The exact terms and conditions of the auctions regarding FlexLån are set out in appendix 1 to this announcement.



The exact terms and conditions of the auctions regarding RD Euribor3 are set out in appendix 2 to this announcement.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



