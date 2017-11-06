Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Reminder: Investor Seminar in Barcelona 14 November 2017

Schibsted Media Group will hold an Investor Seminar in Barcelona 14 November 2017 at 16:00. The program will focus on Online classifieds, and cover a strategic update as well as in depth presentations of some of the online classifieds operations.

Presenters will include:

Rolv Erik Ryssdal CEO Sondre Gravir CEO Schibsted Marketplaces Raoul Grünthal CEO Schibsted Media Antoine Jouteau CEO Leboncoin.fr Anders Skoe CEO Finn.no

Registration: Please register by clicking here: https://goo.gl/i8eh6w (https://goo.gl/i8eh6w)

Venue: Hotel Pullman Barcelona Skipper, Avda. Litoral, 10 (map: https://goo.gl/maps/j4eu913sJg12 (https://goo.gl/maps/j4eu913sJg12)).

Registration will start at 15:30. The event is will start at 16:00, and presentations will last until approx. 18:30. We invite you to stay for refreshments with management afterwards.

For more information please visit: www.schibsted.com/investorday2017 (http://www.schibsted.com/investorday2017). The event will be webcasted on www.schibsted.com/ir (http://www.schibsted.com/ir).

Contact person:

Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Head of Investor Relations. jcs@schibsted.no (mailto:jcs@schibsted.no), Tel: +47 415 08 733

Oslo, 6 November 2017

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

VP Head of Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

