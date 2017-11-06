

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare services provider Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Monday reported a 63 percent decline in profit for the first quarter from last year as higher revenues were more than offset by restructuring costs as well as increased amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets due to the Patient Recovery business acquisition.



However, adjusted earnings per share beat analysts' expectations, while revenues missed their estimates. Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the company reaffirmed its earnings outlook for fiscal 2018.



Cardinal Health also said it has named Mike Kaufmann, 54, its current chief financial officer, to serve as the company's next chief executive officer.



First-quarter net earnings attributable to Cardinal Health declined to $115 million or $0.36 per share from $309 million or $0.96 per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.09 per share, compared to $1.24 per share in the prior-year quarter. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues for the quarter grew 2 percent to $32.64 billion from $32.04 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $33.48 billion.



Revenue for the Pharmaceutical segment increased 1 percent to $28.9 billion due to sales growth from specialty and pharmaceutical distribution customers, but was partially offset by the previously announced May 2017 expiration of a large, mail-order customer contract.



Revenue for the Medical segment grew 14 percent to $3.7 billion, primarily driven by contributions from acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, new and existing customers.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Cardinal Health reiterated its outlook for adjusted earnings in a range of $4.85 to $5.10 per share. The Street expects earnings of $4.95 per share for the year.



Cardinal Health said it has named Mike Kaufmann, 54, its current chief financial officer, to serve as the company's next chief executive officer and join the board of directors, effective January 1, 2018.



Kaufmann will succeed George Barrett, 62, Cardinal Health's chairman and CEO since 2009, who will continue to serve as executive chairman of the board of directors through the annual meeting of shareholders in November 2018.



Jorge Gomez, 50, will succeed Kaufmann as Cardinal Health's CFO. Gomez currently serves as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Cardinal Health's Medical segment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX