Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Vehicle Parts Maker has a Dividend Yield of 1.18%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 07, 2017

Dividend Declared

On October 26, 2017, Delphi Automotive announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per ordinary share, payable on November 22, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 08, 2017.

Delphi Automotive's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.18% compared to the average dividend yield of 1.75% for the Consumer Goods sector.

Dividend Insights

Delphi Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.17 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Delphi Automotive is estimated to report earnings of $7.19 for the next year, which is substantially above its annualized dividend of $1.16 per share.

Delphi Automotive generated net cash flow from operating activities of $1.04 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $1.26 billion in the prior year's same period, reflecting the $310 million payment made in 2017 to settle the Unsecured Creditors litigation. As of September 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.6 billion and total debt of $4.9 billion, which includes the $800 million of Powertrain spin-off senior notes issued in September 2017. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Delphi Automotive

On October 24, 2017, Delphi Automotive announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire nuTonomy, Inc. for an upfront purchase price of $400 million and earn-outs totaling approximately $50 million. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Karl Iagnemma and Dr. Emilio Frazzoli, nuTonomy is developing a proprietary full-stack autonomous driving (AD) software solution for the global Automated Mobility on-Demand (AMoD) market. The Company will add more than 100 employees, including 70 engineers and scientists, to Delphi's more than 100-member AD team, while increasing Delphi's access to new customers and markets in the emerging mobility space.

Upon completion of the transaction, Delphi will have AD operations in Boston, Pittsburgh, Singapore, Santa Monica, and Silicon Valley. nuTonomy will continue to be based in Boston, where both companies currently operate AMoD pilot programs.

About Delphi Automotive

Delphi Automotive is a high-technology Company that integrates safer, greener, and more connected solutions for the automotive and transportation sectors. The Company is headquartered in Gillingham, UK.

Delphi Automotive will become two new standalone companies by March 2018. Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) will comprise the Electronics & Safety and Electrical/Electronic Architecture segments, focused on accelerating the commercialization of new mobility solutions. Delphi Technologies (DLPH), the powertrain segment, will leverage leading technologies and software to enable next-generation advanced vehicle propulsion systems for global customers.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, November 03, 2017, Delphi Automotive's stock slipped 2.44%, ending the trading session at $96.89. A total volume of 2.48 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.58 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 3.66% in the last three months, 10.85% in the past six months, and 46.05% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 43.86% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 20.49 and has a dividend yield of 1.20%. The stock currently has a market cap of $26.40 billion.

