Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Chipotle's EPS Soared 155%

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Chipotle's revenue increased 8.8% to $1.13 billion from $1.04 billion in Q3 FY16, due to new restaurant openings and an increase in comparable restaurant sales. During Q3 FY17, the Company's comparable restaurant sales growth was positive 1% compared to negative 21.9% in the same period of last year. The revenue was in-line with analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion.

During Q3 FY17, Chipotle's food, beverage, and packaging expenses decreased 10 basis points to 35% of revenue from 35.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's restaurant level operating margin increased 200 basis points to 16.1% of revenue from 14.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16. The improvement was primarily due to decreased marketing and promotion expenses, and labor efficiencies.

For the reported quarter, Chipotle's G&A expenses increased 120 basis points to 8.8% of revenue from 7.6% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's D&A expenses increased 10 basis points to 3.7% of revenue from 3.6% of revenue in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, Chipotle's total operating expenses was $1.10 billion compared to $1.03 billion in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Chipotle's operating income increased 217.3% to $30.87 million from $9.73 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 180 basis points to 2.7% of revenue from 0.9% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, Chipotle's net income increased 151.4% to $19.61 million on a y-o-y basis from $7.80 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 155% to $0.69 on a y-o-y basis from $0.27 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted net income was $37.8 million. The adjusted net income included the $18.2 million estimated liability related to the data security incident announced in April 2017. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 68.3% to $1.33 on a y-o-y basis from $0.79 in Q3 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS was below analysts' expectations of $1.56.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Chipotle's cash and cash equivalents increased 29.1% to $113.48 million from $87.88 million as on December 31, 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net accounts receivable decreased 40.9% to $23.87 million from $40.45 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, Chipotle's accounts payable increased 10.6% to $86.71 million from $78.36 million in Q4 FY16.

During 2017, the Company's YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 34.7% to $378.83 million from $281.07 million in the comparable period of last year.

Outlook

For FY17, Chipotle expects comparable restaurant sales growth to be 6.5% and effective tax rate to be 39.1%.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Friday, November 03, 2017, Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock price declined 2.12% to end the day at $273.53. A total volume of 1.19 million shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 53.06. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $7.89 billion.

