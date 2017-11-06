Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Applied DNA Sciences Gets US Patents on SigNature T Molecular Tag and Multimode Reader Authentication Device

Research Desk Line-up: Symantec Post Earnings Coverage

About Patent No. 9,790,538

The patent'538, entitled "Alkaline Activation for Immobilization of DNA Taggants", was issued on October 17, 2017. It is intended to protect Applied DNA's core technology for its SigNature®T molecular tags meant for the textile industry.

The Patent basically deals with several methods of increasing the binding affinity of molecular tags to various textile substrates, such as cotton, wool, cellulosic materials, and man-made fibers.

This increased binding affinity of the SigNature®T molecular tags helps them endure tough manufacturing processes, including those found in leather, cotton, and synthetics manufacturing.

Currently, these patented methods are being used in a number of SigNature®T applications. In fact, it is central to the Company's pursuit of the global textile industry, which is projected to grow to $910 billion in sales by 2019 from $750 billion in 2015.

About the "454 Patent

Applied DNA was also issued a Notice of Allowance of US Patent Application 15/027,454 on October 26, 2017. The issuance of the Patent No. 15/027,454 takes the patent portfolio of Applied DNA to 53 while the number of pending applications stands at 70.

Consequently, this application would be issued as a patent, and would safeguard Applied DNA's proprietary Multimode Image and Spectral Reader (MMR) device, which allows prompt detection and identification of a wide range of optical, molecular, olfactory and radio-based taggants through the use of electronic sensor capture and digital database analysis.

Moreover, the handheld MMR device is capable of detecting one or more taggants. Thus, it can compare detected taggants to the database of known taggant configurations to provide instant authentication.

About Applied DNA's Security Solutions

Applied DNA works to make life safe for its clients by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services. These solutions help safeguard products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments as well as consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

In fact, its proprietary DNA-based CertainT® platform can be used to identify, tag, test, and track products, to ensure the authenticity, origin, traceability, sustainability, and quality of products. SigNature® DNA is the core technology ingredient, which is the basis of majority of its uncopiable, security, and authentication solutions such as SigNature®T and fiberTyping® (which are mainly targeted towards textiles and apparel), BackTrac™ and DNAnet® (which are meant for anti-theft and loss prevention), and digitalDNA® (for powerful track-and-trace). All of these provide a forensic chain of evidence which can be used for prosecuting perpetrators.

Patents Ensure Market Exclusivity for Applied DNA Sciences

Dr. James Hayward, President and CEO at Applied DNA stated that the Company takes great pride in the fact that its SigNature T molecular tags have been patented. He believes that this will provide Applied DNA with broad long-term market exclusivity. Besides, the patenting of the MMR device would enable the Company to instantly authenticate a wide variety of taggants and exciting licensing opportunities.

In his view, at this point, Applied DNA's robust intellectual property portfolio has become more important than ever due to the increasing industry awareness and acceptance of the Company's new technologies. Thus, protecting its innovation has become the foundation of Applied DNA's success.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Friday, November 03, 2017, Applied DNA Sciences' stock climbed 3.21%, ending the trading session at $2.25. A total volume of 75.05 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 33.93% in the last three months and 36.36% in the past six months. Moreover, the stock surged 21.62% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $59.69 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily