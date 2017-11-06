Global Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology Market 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology Market Analysis By Methods, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global separation system for commercial biotechnology market is expected to reach USD 39.47 billion by 2025



Intensive research in the field of biotechnology to develop advanced products is expected to boost growth in the coming years. Moreover, contributions of leading industrial entities in this sector for accelerating commercial production is anticipated to drive the market.



Government bodies are providing funds to small & medium enterprises for the development of novel technologies. This is expected to enhance the efficiency of large-scale upstream bioprocessing systems used for separation & purification of biomolecules. Such instruments are extensively used for production of food & cosmetics, agriculture, plastics, and chemicals.



Moreover, the popularity of technologically advanced single-use bioprocessing systems in various industries, such as agro-processing, chemical & plastics is contributing toward the growth of the upstream processing sector. Rising cases of chronic & severe metabolic & genetic disorders are ultimately increasing the demand of potential therapeutics. Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals is likely to result in lucrative growth.



Furthermore, changing healthcare reforms and public-private collaborations among industrial players, government, and research institutions are expected to improve the technological aspects of separation methods. Thus, in turn, is anticipated to significantly render the growth of commercial separation market over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Conventional separation techniques are estimated to account for the largest revenue share owing to technological advancements in the segment

However, modern methods are anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years due to rise in adoption of these technologies

Technological advancements in product capabilities are anticipated to boost the market

Pharmaceutical industry accounted for the largest revenue share owing to higher usage of systems for commercialization of therapeutics

Rising prevalence of various chronic disorders is indirectly boosting growth

North America dominated the market with adequate administration support, extensive research, and well-established industrial framework

region is expected to exhibit fastest growth over the forecast period owing to progressive industrialization and favorable government support Major players include Shimadzu Corporation; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Agilent Technologies; GE Healthcare; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; bioMrieux SA; Merck & Co., Inc.; WATERS; Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.; QIAGEN; Sartorius;BD; Danaher; and Miltenyi Biotec

Companies are entering into collaborations with academic institutions, private, and public entities to accelerate product development and launch novel systems



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Advances in cell separation techniques

3.1.1.2 Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals

3.1.1.3 Rise in government and private funding

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 High cost involved in R&D

3.1.2.2 Bottlenecks associated with implementation of novel technologies in downstream processing

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Methods, 2016

3.3 Separation Systems For Commercial Biotechnology Market-SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic & Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology: Methods Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology Market: Methods Movement Analysis

4.2 Modern Methods

4.2.2 Microarray

4.2.3 Lab-on-a-chip

4.2.4 Biochip

4.2.5 Magnetic separation

4.3 Conventional Methods

4.3.2 Chromatography

4.3.3 Flow cytometry

4.3.4 Membrane filtration

4.3.5 Electrophoresis

4.3.6 Centrifugation



Chapter 5 Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2 Pharmaceutical

5.2.2 Vaccines

5.2.3 Proteins

5.2.4 Hormones/insulin

5.2.5 Enzymes

5.2.6 Human blood plasma fractionation

5.2.7 Mammalian cell cultures

5.3 Food & Cosmetics

5.4 Agriculture

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Methods & Application



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Sartorius AG.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Shimadzu Corporation

bioMrieux SA

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.

QIAGEN

General Electric Company (GE healthcare)

WATERS

Miltenyi Biotec Inc.

