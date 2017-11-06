

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) released a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $5.11 million, or $0.10 per share. This was down from $6.38 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 31.1% to $162.56 million. This was up from $123.97 million last year.



Calgon Carbon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.11 Mln. vs. $6.38 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q3): $162.56 Mln vs. $123.97 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 31.1%



