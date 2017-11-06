

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $89.6 million, or $1.96 per share. This was higher than $64.7 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $1.95 billion. This was up from $1.71 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $89.6 Mln. vs. $64.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX