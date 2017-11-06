

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunoco LP (SUN) said that Joe Kim has been named chief executive officer of Dallas-based Sunoco LP, effective January 1, 2018.



Kim has been serving as president and chief operating officer since June following the announcement that current CEO Bob Owens would retire from the Partnership as of December 31, 2017. Owens will continue to serve as a consultant to the Partnership through 2019.



Prior to his most recent appointment, Kim had been serving as executive vice president and chief development officer for Sunoco from October 2015 to June 2017, where he was responsible for all business development as well as merger and acquisition activities across the Partnership.



During his service with Sunoco, Kim has provided a wealth of experience and expertise in strategic planning and execution of growth initiatives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX