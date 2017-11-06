Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2017) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Mr. Seth Lichtenstein to its board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Lichtenstein is a founding partner of the lawfirm Hertz, Lichtenstein & Young LLP. As described in the company's press release dated October 31, 2017, Hertz, Lichtenstein and Young LLP (www.hlymedialaw.com) is regarded as one of the leading entertainment law firms in the world. It has represented leading artists, innovators, Influencers entrepreneurs and new media companies in the technology, fashion, sports and the entertainment industries for more than 25 years.

Mr. Lichtenstein has been practicing entertainment law for over 30 years. He has represented some of the most well-known musicians and performers in the world and has negotiated a wide range of agreements at the highest level, including recording, touring, endorsements, sponsorships and casino residencies. He also has significant experience in music publishing, representing both major and independent music publishers, and in fashion, where he has helped firm clients develop and operate a wide range of fashion and licensing initiatives. Seth graduated magna cum laude from Howard University in 1984 and served as a clerk to the Honorable James M. Sprouse of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

"Having a very seasoned and well respected entertainment lawyer, negotiator and business person as part of our board of directors, gives Backstageplay a significant competitive advantage to any other company in our space," said Scott White Backstageplay's CEO. "Seth (and the firm) will not only assist us in our deal making and negotiating efforts over the coming months, but he will also assist us with understanding the nuances of Artist brand management, licensing, compliance as we add increasingly international superstars to our customer base."

In addition, the Company has granted stock options to Mr. Lichtenstein to purchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Company exercisasble up to and including October 20, 2022, at an exercise price of $0.25 per share. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan, any necessary regulatory approvals and certain customer acquisition milestones agreed to by the parties.

Please visit our website at www.backstageplay.com, where you can find a short video and a corporate presentation.

For further information please contact:

Scott White, CEO

+1 (416) 704-6611

info@backstageplay.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor IROC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements and such forward looking statements represent managements current beliefs with respect to the business of the Company and may not be achieved. The Company expressly disclaims any intention update or revise any forward-looking statements. This news release is not an offer to sell or solicitation to sell securities in the United States. The Company's securities will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any state securities laws.